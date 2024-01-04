Silent Crisis: Hearing our First Responders

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The state fire marshal lists more than 400 volunteer departments in West Virginia. 21 fire departments are a combination of paid and volunteer. There are only 12 fully paid departments in the state. That means more than 90% of our fire departments are purely volunteer.

According to FEMA, that’s 20 percent higher than the national average. But these departments can’t get enough recruits to meet the demands.

Several departments could be closing their doors this year which Lewis County EMS provider Chris Starkey says has happened to a dozen of their departments in recent years.

“It affects everybody in first due area, it affects everybody in West Virginia, everybody that draws breath; when someone falls and gets hurt we want to be there, we don’t want someone not getting the care they need because we don’t have the people,” said Starkey.

Most of these departments are using aging equipment. Several of these departments said insurance doesn’t cover the cost of the materials they use when going out on calls.

Buckhannon VFD Chief J.B. Kimble says it’s a struggle to stay above water especially when having to rely on county and state fire fees.

“That money has not increased in the last 15 years and it’s really harmful to these organizations, not only financially, but there’s not a lot of people volunteering right now, it makes it very difficult; so we’ve learned here to do more with less,” said Kimble.

In last August’s special legislative session, 3 bills totaling $12 million passed to assist fire and EMS departments.

Del. Joe Statler of Monongalia’s 77th district says the legislature is digging deeper into issues plaguing first responders.

“There’s a lot more issues than just volunteerism, that’s one of the big ones, money’s an issue there’s no doubt about it, but I can sit here and name 30 things that’s become a problem in the last 30 years that wasn’t a problem before,” said Statler.

One of the largest growing issues is the lack of mental health support for first responders.

According to CDC data, first responders face elevated levels of PTSD and suicide.

Many, like Bruceton Brandonville firefighter Kyler Bishop, know how crucial state of mind is in the line of duty.

“If you burn yourself out before you even show up to that incident you’re putting everyone else in danger and that’s one thing some of us are guilty of; you pump yourself up in the truck and then when you get there you’re exhausted before you even figure out what your plan is,” said Bishop.

Currently, WV State Code Section 23 Article 4 recognizes PTSD diagnosis as of 2021. However, it’s not necessary to provide workers’ compensation for treatment after diagnosis. Chief Kimble says he’d like to see it changed to “shall provide.”

In the meantime, Buckhannon, Weston, and Elkins are teaming up to form a regional peer support group.

Kimble hopes this will help spearhead a shift on the state’s mental health front.

“You’re talking about the people who respond to everybody’s worst day and then they come back and have no way of venting that system and it becomes a full glass and at some point in time that glass will flow over and when that happens you’re talking about suicide, you’re talking about divorces, you’re talking about alcoholism, people on drugs and once you get to that point the systems broke and we don’t want to get to that point,” said Kimble.

The physical and mental toll that comes with these jobs is another barrier to entry and drives some people away.

The state’s aging population is also making it more difficult to recruit the next generation.

Delegate Statler says a study from a few years ago estimates it would cost the state more than half a billion dollars to have paid staff covering volunteer departments.

“Volunteers are going down more and more and a new generation isn’t stepping up -- are we going to have more paid companies? What is the outlook in 10-20 years? I may not be here to see it, but it’s going to be totally changed,” said Statler.

But there is still hope.

This past summer the WV State Fire Academy hosted around 90 junior firefighters from 8 different states for a special training camp.

Natalie Wills is a junior firefighter from Mannington.

She says her bus driver and fire chief got her interested in volunteering and says she wants to use those skills further down the road.

“Everything we’ve learned here are things we’ve been able to apply to the real world, so every single training and drill is important to remember and utilize,” said Wills.

Other small departments like in Walkersville in Lewis County are working on recruiting as well.

Charles Chipps says he got involved after his house burned down and firefighters and other community members came to help him.

Chipps says he’s been training some junior firefighters on basics in hopes that they will be interested in keeping the fire department running in the future.

“A lot of times we don’t realize what we have until we lose it and if we lose this fire department this community is going to be hurting, a lot of times it gets on shaky ground, but I’m going to do everything I can do to keep these doors open,” said Chipps.

There are lots of ways to give back to our first responders and it starts by hearing them because if nobody is there to hear the call... who will answer?

Richard Show II had this to say when he saw his local fire department in Markleysburg, PA needed volunteers.

“If I was just sitting there watching TV one night and somebody was in a car crash, or if it was my family a couple of hundred yards down the road and could respond I and I wouldn’t even know about it so I just felt convicted that I should be able to help my community,” said Show.

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.