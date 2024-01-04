Two transported with burns in Doddridge country structure fire

Structure fire
Structure fire(Damion Gordon | wabi)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTER POINT, W.Va (WDTV) - 911 officials confirm two patients have been transported to a local hospital after sustaining burns in a structure fire Thursday morning. One more patient was looked at by medical professionals but not transported.

The fire happened on Beverlin Fork in Center Point. So far, there’s no word on a cause for the fire.

Officials say the structure has been burned to the ground. It’s unclear exactly when the blaze started.

Nutter Fort FD, Salem FD, Spelter FD, Wallace FD responded.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Death toll now at two in fatal I-79 wreck in Monongalia County
Futurecast showing conditions at 6 AM, January 4, 2024.
Snow showers tomorrow, more rain/snow this weekend
Two charged after kids living in house filled with feces, cockroaches, and drugs
Two arrested after four children found living among feces, cockroaches, and drugs
Gross Child Neglect
Two charged after a duct taping a 2-year-old to a chair while sleeping
Four people were reportedly trapped in a house fire in Somers Tuesday night.
4 children die in house fire

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | January 3, 2024
The Mon Health Medical Center is looking to attack high blood pressure.
Mon Health Heart & Vascular new blood pressure procedure
- clipped version
State officials say the investment will create 275 high-skilled jobs in West Virginia.
LG announces a $700 million investment, 275 jobs across West Virginia