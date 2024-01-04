Two transported with burns in Doddridge country structure fire

CENTER POINT, W.Va (WDTV) - 911 officials confirm two patients have been transported to a local hospital after sustaining burns in a structure fire Thursday morning. One more patient was looked at by medical professionals but not transported.

The fire happened on Beverlin Fork in Center Point. So far, there’s no word on a cause for the fire.

Officials say the structure has been burned to the ground. It’s unclear exactly when the blaze started.

Nutter Fort FD, Salem FD, Spelter FD, Wallace FD responded.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

