U.S. Marshals searching for Fugitive in North Central WV area

By Frank Egan
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for help searching for a fugitive wanted for Absconding from Parole.

40-year-old Benjamin Snider is wanted by the West Virginia State Police for absconding from parole, according to a release from U.S. Marshals.

Snider, who is in the North Central West Virginia area, was originally charged with Arson in the Second Degree.

Snider is described as being 6′3″ tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Snider’s whereabouts is asked to contact U.S. Marshals at 304-623-0486 or 911 for immediate assistance.

