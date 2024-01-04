West Virginia man charged after allegedly shooting dog

By Frank Egan
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man from West Virginia is being charged after allegedly shooting a dog following a domestic abuse incident.

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, police responded to a domestic violence incident.

When police arrived on scene, the alleged victim told them that local man James Stewart had choked her, shoved her, and hit her several times. Police observed wounds on the victim that corroborated her story.

The victim went on to say that Stewart had shot her small, brown dog with a rifle as he was leaving the home.

Stewart denied the claims when confronted by police.

Officers say they found a small, brown dog thrown over the bank with a gun shot wound to its stomach area, as well as the firearm used in the incident.

Stewart is being held at CRJ on a bond of $60,000.

