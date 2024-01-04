West Virginia man indicted on multiple sex charges involving a child

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been indicted on several sex charges after prosecutors say he enticed a 10-year-old girl he met on social media.

The man, Daniel Eliazar Romas Rosa, 23, has been accused of exchanging more than 1,000 messages with the victim through Snapchat, including photos and videos, wherein he pressured her for photos and sexual favors, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

Rosa traveled to the victim’s home in Harpers Ferry, filmed himself engaging in “sexual activity with her”, before leaving the scene “after her father entered the room, leaving behind shoes, clothing, and sex toys,” the DOJ release said.

Rosa was charged with coercion and enticement of a minor for sex, travel in intent to engage in sex with a minor, and production of child pornography.

He is currently being held at ERJ with no bond.

