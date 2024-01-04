West Virginia man indicted on multiple sex charges involving a child

West Virginia man indicted on multiple sex charges involving a child
West Virginia man indicted on multiple sex charges involving a child(WVDOC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been indicted on several sex charges after prosecutors say he enticed a 10-year-old girl he met on social media.

The man, Daniel Eliazar Romas Rosa, 23, has been accused of exchanging more than 1,000 messages with the victim through Snapchat, including photos and videos, wherein he pressured her for photos and sexual favors, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

Rosa traveled to the victim’s home in Harpers Ferry, filmed himself engaging in “sexual activity with her”, before leaving the scene “after her father entered the room, leaving behind shoes, clothing, and sex toys,” the DOJ release said.

Rosa was charged with coercion and enticement of a minor for sex, travel in intent to engage in sex with a minor, and production of child pornography.

He is currently being held at ERJ with no bond.

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Death toll now at two in fatal I-79 wreck in Monongalia County
Futurecast showing conditions at 6 AM, January 4, 2024.
Snow showers tomorrow, more rain/snow this weekend
Two charged after kids living in house filled with feces, cockroaches, and drugs
Two arrested after four children found living among feces, cockroaches, and drugs
Gross Child Neglect
Two charged after a duct taping a 2-year-old to a chair while sleeping
Four people were reportedly trapped in a house fire in Somers Tuesday night.
4 children die in house fire

Latest News

Bridge Sports Complex looking for community feedback on future expansions
Bridge Sports Complex looking for community feedback on future expansions
Tyreese Taylor
Marion County kidnapping, attempted murder trial to begin
Photo of West Virginia Turnpike
Holiday traffic exceeds West Virginia Turnpike predictions
Annual Inspection Leads to Temporary Closure of the West Virginia State Wildlife Center in...
Annual Inspection Leads to Temporary Closure of the West Virginia State Wildlife Center in Upshur County