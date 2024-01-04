West Virginia ranks third in the country for most hostile drivers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The roads will soon become icy and hazardous but there is a new rising threat to the safety of drivers throughout West Virginia. According to Forbes, the third most confrontational drivers reside in the mountain state.

Law enforcement officials are very much aware of this trend throughout the state, and among those in the area, they are urging drivers to simply just be kinder human beings.

“Be considerate of other people,” said Randolph County Sheriff Robert Elbon Jr.

“Give them that extra consideration when it comes to their situation and what they’re dealing with. They make have a sick kid in the car trying to get to the hospital you just never know. And just don’t engage with anyone. Let them go.”

In Forbes survey of 10,000 licensed drivers, they found that 61 percent in West Virginia exited their vehicle to yell or fight with them. 94.5 percent have been on the receiving end of curses or threats from other drivers which ranks second in the nation.

“We have several calls a week of erratic drivers,” said Elbon Jr.

“They are always alerting us to be on the lookout for someone that is driving erratic or cutting traffic off. It’s a weekly thing that we get those calls. Basically if you got somebody that’s being aggressive like that and cutting you off in your lane or whatever you may be doing basically the best option for that person generally I think is just to back off and let them have the road because they are gonna move on from you if you just back away.”

This past fall in Tucker County there was a road rage incident that caused a fatality. The biggest punishment one could face from this behavior on the road is not fines or a court date, but the loss of life.

“They basically from what I gathered let the person go by,” said Elbon Jr. “He was so irritated he went up and waited for them and initiated again. Not everything is the best bet but if you can just back away from it and let them take the road. Call ahead and call 911 and give them a description. Give a license number.”

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.