WVSP announces sobriety checkpoint for Marion County

RANDOLPH, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police have announced they will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Marion County on Friday, January 12, 2024.

The Checkpoint will start at 6:00 p.m. and be located on State Route 73, between Route 250 and State Route 58, lasting until midnight.

West Virginia State Police say the checkpoint is being conducted to deter and detect impaired drivers.

No alternate route has been provided at this time.

