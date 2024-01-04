WVSP announces sobriety checkpoint for Marion County

By Frank Egan
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police have announced they will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Marion County on Friday, January 12, 2024.

The Checkpoint will start at 6:00 p.m. and be located on State Route 73, between Route 250 and State Route 58, lasting until midnight.

West Virginia State Police say the checkpoint is being conducted to deter and detect impaired drivers.

No alternate route has been provided at this time.

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Death toll now at two in fatal I-79 wreck in Monongalia County
Futurecast showing conditions at 6 AM, January 4, 2024.
Snow showers tomorrow, more rain/snow this weekend
Two charged after kids living in house filled with feces, cockroaches, and drugs
Two arrested after four children found living among feces, cockroaches, and drugs
Gross Child Neglect
Two charged after a duct taping a 2-year-old to a chair while sleeping
Four people were reportedly trapped in a house fire in Somers Tuesday night.
4 children die in house fire

Latest News

WVSP announces sobriety checkpoint for Marion County
Dante Road Rage
More jobs coming to West Virginia through partnership with LG Electronics
WVU Medicine Health Report: Immunotherapy