Anna Marie Huffman Swisher, 92, a longtime resident of Beverly and more recently of Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center, passed from this life Thursday, January 4, 2024, surrounded by family. Anna was born Tuesday, June 23, 1931, in Clarksburg, a daughter of the late Ernest Edward Huffman and Evelyn Marie Shock Huffman. On June 3, 1953, she was married to James Lee Swisher who preceded her in death on November 27, 2007. Left to cherish Anna’s memory are three daughters, Brenda Jackson (Terry), Linda Jones, and Rhea Weese (Douglas), all of Elkins, one sister, Carolyn Gola (Shorty), of Elkins. Six grandchildren, Jacob Jackson (Bethany), of Grafton, Danielle Taylor (Billy), of Oviedo, FL, Andrea Corley (Michael), of Morgantown, Anthony Jones, of Beverly, Jonathan Weese, (Callie), of Tampa, FL, and Nathan Weese of Beverly. Three great grandchildren, Bryson Taylor, Isabella Taylor, and Aria Taylor, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Anna in death besides her husband and parents were three siblings, Oliver Huffman, Edward Huffman, and Cora Davis. Anna was a graduate of Victory High School in Clarksburg with the class of 1949. She had worked at Parsons-Souders Department Store, Citizens National Bank, and was co-owner and operator of Trickett Hardware. She was a member of the Randolph Chapter #74, Order of the Eastern Star, an assistant leader of Ski-High 4-H Club, and a faithful member of Beverly United Methodist Church since 1954. Her chief joys were the years of tireless service to her husband, children, and grandchildren, who all are grateful with sweet memories of “Grannie Annie.” The family would also like to sincerely thank the ERCC staff for their unending support and loving, compassionate care. A visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, from 10am until 12pm, the funeral hour. Rev. Andrew Boley will officiate, and interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at Mt. Clare. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Anna Marie Huffman Swisher. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

