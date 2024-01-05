DOT announces temporary lane closure on I-79 northbound

Road Closed sign
Road Closed sign(WABI)
By Frank Egan
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONONGALIA, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced a temporary lane closure on Interstate 79 northbound, which will take place on Monday.

There will be a lane closure on Interstate 79 northbound, at mile marker 159 to mile marker 161, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, January 8, through Friday, January 19, 2024.

Officials say the closure will happen so geotechnical crews can perform drilling and take samples on both ends of the Wade Run Bridge, Daytime operations only.

The DOT tells travelers to expect major delays, and advises they plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

