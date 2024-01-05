Elks Lodge 411 to hold “Hoop Shot Contest”

MONONGALIA, W.Va (WDTV) - The Elks Lodge #411 is holding a free throw competition this Saturday, January 6, 2024.

The Hoop Shot Contest is a free throw program for youth ages 8-13, and has been unleashing gritty kids for over 50 years.

The Hoop Shot Contest registration begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, at the Stepping Stones Gym at 400 Mylan Park Lane, Morgantown, WV, 26501.

Contestants will compete in one of six divisions:

Boys, ages 8-9

Girls, ages 8-9

Boys, ages 10-11

Girls, ages 10-11

Boys, ages 12-13

Girls, ages 12-13

Winners can move up the bracket from Lodge Contests to State Contests, all the way up to National Finals. Six finalists become National Champions and have their names inscribed in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

