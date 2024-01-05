Elks Lodge 411 to hold “Hoop Shot Contest”

Basketball (gfx)
Basketball (gfx)(MGN)
By Frank Egan
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONGALIA, W.Va (WDTV) - The Elks Lodge #411 is holding a free throw competition this Saturday, January 6, 2024.

The Hoop Shot Contest is a free throw program for youth ages 8-13, and has been unleashing gritty kids for over 50 years.

The Hoop Shot Contest registration begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, at the Stepping Stones Gym at 400 Mylan Park Lane, Morgantown, WV, 26501.

Contestants will compete in one of six divisions:

Boys, ages 8-9

Girls, ages 8-9

Boys, ages 10-11

Girls, ages 10-11

Boys, ages 12-13

Girls, ages 12-13

Winners can move up the bracket from Lodge Contests to State Contests, all the way up to National Finals. Six finalists become National Champions and have their names inscribed in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

For more information, go to their website here.

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monongah Dairy Kone raising money for young woman killed in fatal car wreck
Monongah Dairy Kone raising money for young woman killed in fatal car wreck
Fatal Accident
Death toll now at two in fatal I-79 wreck in Monongalia County
West Virginia man charged after allegedly shooting dog
West Virginia man charged after allegedly shooting dog
Structure fire
Two transported with burns in Doddridge country structure fire
Police Lights
WVSP announces sobriety checkpoint for Marion County

Latest News

Vehicle inspection stickers in West Virginia are now good for two years for inspections...
Two-year vehicle inspection law takes effect in W.Va.
Mon Power announces completion of 80-acre solar site
Mon Power announces completion of 80-acre solar site
This is a generic image
WVU Medicine announces potential breakthrough in Alzheimer’s treatment
WVU Medicine announces potential breakthrough in Alzheimer’s treatment