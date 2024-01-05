Fire damages WVDOH garage

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In Pocahontas county a fire broke out in a West Virginia Division Of Highways garage on Thursday.

The fire was extinguished by 3:45 p.m. by firefighters.

Officials believe an overheated transmission in a pickup truck started the fire.

Two pickup trucks were destroyed inside the building, and the DOH believes that the building will be a total loss.

Crews were out treating roads when the fire started, no injuries were reported.

Pocahontas County Road crews will continue to remove snow and ice from the roads despite the fire.

