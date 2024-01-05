Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice into frigid lake

Maine firefighters are being hailed heroes after saving the lives of two dogs. (Source: WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Firefighters in Maine rescued two dogs that found themselves stranded outside in freezing conditions this week.

Crews from Liberty Fire and Rescue are being hailed heroes after saving the two dogs on Friday.

Rescuers said they received several calls around 7:15 a.m. about two dogs stranded on St. George Lake.

Officials said one of them had fallen through the ice.

Firefighters used water rescue equipment to get one of the dogs out of the water while being able to also get the other animal to safety.

Liberty Fire Chief William Gillespie said the dogs named Pickles and Whimsey had been missing since Thursday.

They were found on the lake nearly three miles from home.

Gillespie reminded dog owners of the importance of making sure their dogs are tagged.

He said Pickles and Whimsey had collars, which helped them quickly notify their owners.

“If they’re not tagged, make sure they have the microchips so we can reunite the dog with you,” Gillespie said. “Dogs need to be secured at all times. It is dangerous to go out there on the ice this time of year.”

No one was hurt during the rescue.

The fire chief said both dogs were extremely hungry but OK and have since been reunited with their owners.

Copyright 2024 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia man charged after allegedly shooting dog
West Virginia man charged after allegedly shooting dog
Monongah Dairy Kone raising money for young woman killed in fatal car wreck
Monongah Dairy Kone raising money for young woman killed in fatal car wreck
Fatal Accident
Death toll now at two in fatal I-79 wreck in Monongalia County
Structure fire
Two transported with burns in Doddridge country structure fire
Police Lights
WVSP announces sobriety checkpoint for Marion County

Latest News

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she’d still be abused if her mother were alive today.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she learning to forgive her mother
SCOTUS takes up Trump's 14th Amendment appeal
“When the doctor came in and said that he read the cat scan in the ER, and it was cancer. It...
January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
FILE -Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in...
Supreme Court will decide whether Trump can be kept off 2024 presidential ballots
Firefighter Cancer Awareness - Caine