FIRST ALERT: Rain, snow, and ice coming to NCWV this weekend

After a calm Friday, West Virginia can expect a messy weekend ahead.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a calm Friday, West Virginia can expect a messy weekend ahead, especially on Saturday. A low-pressure system barreling in from the WSW brings precipitation to our area as early as the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. This precipitation may start as snow, but as the morning progresses, a transition to a rain/snow mix, to all rain will likely occur in the lowlands. During the changeover, light ice accumulations are possible. Some light ice accumulations may creep into the mountains as well, adding to the hazardous travel conditions. However, mostly snow is expected in the highest terrains and farther east, in the panhandle. The bulk of the system moves out by Saturday evening, around 8pm, but wraparound moisture on the back end of the low swirls more snow back into NCWV overnight into Sunday morning, and continues throughout the day Sunday, again mainly as snow in the mountains, but with transitions to rain in the lowlands. Accumulations look to be no more than 2 inches by the time all is said and done in the lower elevations. Highest elevations may see about 4-6 inches by Saturday evening, with another 2-4 inches throughout Sunday. Monday brings a brief reprieve from precipitation, but another strong system comes in on Tuesday with a lot of rain and gusty winds. The rain mixed with melting snow could pose a flooding threat in the mountains through Wednesday-- that’s something we’ll be keeping a close eye on heading into next week.

