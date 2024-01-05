FIRST ALERT: Rain & snow this weekend, more rain next week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the work week with seasonable, partly sunny conditions. Then we’re tracking rain and snow that will push through our region this weekend. Find out the timing and impacts, and details for next week, in the video above!

A high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air to much of the eastern US this Friday. As a result, this afternoon, temperatures will reach the upper-30s to low-40s, and skies will be partly sunny. Overnight, expect cloudy, dry conditions and lows in the 20s.

After 7 AM tomorrow morning, a low-pressure system will lift through the southeastern US and push moisture into West Virginia. A setup involving high pressure in eastern Canada vs. the low in the southeastern US will mean lingering cool air in the mountains and in some lowland areas. Combined with warm air from the low-pressure system, this will mean that some areas will see rain and wintry mix and other areas will see snow. As of this morning, models suggest that the central and southern counties of our region will mostly see rain, while the northernmost counties will see a wintry mix and possibly some snow. Meanwhile, the mountains will see snow throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. After 4 PM, the rain and snow should push out of our region, leaving behind cloudy skies. By that time, expect about 1″ to 2″ of snow in some lowland counties and a few inches in the mountains, although this could change. This means slick roads and other problems during the morning and afternoon commute, especially in the mountains, so we’re declaring a First Alert Weather Day for the mountain counties. Then on Sunday morning, wraparound moisture from the system will swing into West Virginia, bringing more rain and snow showers into West Virginia and resulting in more snow accumulations for the mountains. The rain and snow showers dissipate on Sunday evening.

On Monday, a high-pressure system will bring clear skies and mild temperatures. Then on Tuesday, a low-pressure system from the southwest will bring widespread rain into West Virginia, leading to a soggy day. As of this morning, a few models suggest gusty winds are possible with this system too, so we’ll be watching carefully. Cool air will then push into West Virginia on Wednesday morning, leading to snow showers and snow accumulations in some areas. More rain showers will push into our region on Friday. All the while, temperatures will be in the 40s to low-50s throughout next week. In short, this weekend will be messy, and next week will bring mild temperatures and rain chances.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. High: 42.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Low: 28.

Saturday: In the lowlands, precipitation starts out as a wintry mix in the morning and turns into rain during the late morning and afternoon hours. The mountain counties will see snow throughout the morning and afternoon hours. High: 38.

Sunday: Scattered snow showers throughout the day, with most of the snow accumulation in the mountains. West-southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 39.

