CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -January is firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s something that’s impacted some of our bravest close to home.

“When the doctor came in and said that he read the cat scan in the ER, and it was cancer. It was in my pancreas wasn’t sure to what extent it’s life-changing,” Patrick SanJulian, Captain, Clarksburg Fire Department.

Two years ago, the father of three and 23-year Clarksburg fire veteran Patrick SanJulian was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and he says his exposure to chemicals on the job might have played a role in his diagnosis.

“After having testing done genetic testing done, this cancer was not something that was handed down to me,” said SanJulian.

Faced with the reality of having an awful illness that could possibly strip him from loved ones, Patrick knew he had to find a way to help other firefighters, and he is doing just that.

Firefighters serve and protect the public, and they’re paying a high price; that’s why the Morgantown Fire Department wants to provide cancer screening for their firefighters.

“I think you always think about potential things, whether it be cancer or injury, whatever, but part of the job it’s an inherent danger. So, when you’re hired, you know that your line of work could potentially hurt you or cause you to get sick,” said Mark Walsh, Lieutenant Clarksburg Fire Department.

Last month, the Morgantown Fire Department received a federal grant for $57,000-they have cancer screenings for their fire personnel. Jayson Nicewarner, Lieutenant, Morgantown Fire Department, told WDTV cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters.

“It used to be heart attacks- and now it’s cancer. Firefighters are 9% more likely to get cancer than the general population and 14% more likely to die from cancer than the general population,” said Nicewarner.

Even though exposure to carcinogens is a part of every step of the job, from the gear to the fuel inside their trucks, fire heroes won’t quiet.

“It’s my passion. I enjoy my job. I like helping the community love working with the guys. It’s definitely an incentive to fight,” said SanJulian.

