JoAnn Ruth Lough, 93, of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, January 02, 2024. She was born on September 10, 1930, a daughter of the late Glenn and Peal Marth Jones Lough.

She was a 1948 graduate of Fairmont Senior High School and graduated from Fairmont State University in 1952 with a degree in Education. She then received her Master of Arts from West Virginia University in 1955. She began her career teaching at Rivesville elementary then was Professor at Fairmont State University, where she was a Theater Instructor. JoAnn instituted many historic preservation sites and was active with the Marion County Historical Society. She was an artist that decorated her home with paintings. JoAnn enjoyed bird watching, she acted in many plays, and instructed students for presentations. She was especially proud of her Father’s Book “Now and Long Ago” a history of Marion County.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved Aunt Ruth Jones.

Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 09, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Rivesville.

Condolences and memories may be sent to www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.