Joe Manchin enters final year in the U.S. Senate

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - As Senator Joe Manchin enters his final year before retirement, local Democratic leaders reflect on his legacy. They feel he should stay the course with federal funding throughout the state. Marion County Democratic Party Chairman Jarryd Powell feels he (Manchin) should continue his trend of federal funding to the state.

“I think the main thing he could do throughout this last year is to continue to communicate the really big wins that he’s brought for West Virginia,” Powell said.

“Whether it be through the Inflation Reduction Act, The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, and really bringing in these federal investment dollars to West Virginia to really revitalize our energy production here and insuring it’s gonna be clean and affordable for generations to come.”

Senator Manchin started off 2024 testifying before the International Trade Commission in support of domestic steel.

They are the people that put him in Washington D.C., and local Democratic leaders feel his respect for them will be his lasting legacy.

“He has continued to fight for the working-class West Virginians that sent him there,” Powell said.

“The real table issues about what it costs to put food on the table or even afford to heat their homes or for their transportation costs. I think his lasting legacy will be one of bringing in federal investments here.”

The 76-year-old native of Farmington is a maverick who always put the people of West Virginia above everything. In a time where politics are incredibly divisive, Manchin always fought for the common good.

“I think an example of this is his willingness to be a maverick in some sense and to reach across the isle and find partnership whether it be with our own senators or ones across the nation,” said Powell.

“It’s the values that really are common sense that he’s fighting for in America right now. He came out recently with Senator Mitt Romney to represent West Virginia and Utah together. Both sides of isle to talk about the fiscal responsibility act.”

Senator Manchin and the Biden administration have not always seen eye to eye. But Powell believes his true love of the mountain state knew no party lines.

“I think it secures his legacy as a maverick,” said Powell.

“Someone who is always willing to do what he thought was right for the state of West Virginia and especially the working-class people.”

