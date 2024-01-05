Local runner selected to run for Red Cross in Boston Marathon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown resident has been selected from a pool of hundreds of applicants to run on behalf of the American Red Cross in the Boston Marathon this April.

Austin Thomas has been chosen to run for the organization, according to a release from the American Red Cross.

Three years ago, Austin visited Boston during the Boston Marathon, where he made running in the event a bucket list event.

Later, in January 2023, he decided to begin long distance running to promote positive mental health and a healthy lifestyle.

As he searched for eligibility for the Boston Marathon, he found the American Red Cross Charity Team. Previously, Austin’s wife had worked for the American Red Cross as a Donor Relations Account Manager, organizing local blood drives in West Virginia.

11 years ago, Austin’s father suffered a heart attack; he required open heart surgery, in which donated blood was used.

In a release, Austin notes that it is his honor and privilege to “give back the American Red Cross in a different way combining my passion of running with giving back to others by raising money for them”.

The 128th Boston Marathon will be held on April 15th. It begins at 7 A.M. in Hopkintown, finishing in Boston later that day.

