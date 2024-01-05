Loretta “Peggy” Pearl O’Connor, 85, of Mannington passed away December 30, 2023, at Talbott Personal Care Home of Belington. She was born March 24, 1938, to her parents, Ellis Collins and Eva Jackson.

She worked as a Flight Attendant with Trans World Airlines.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David O’Connon and several siblings that passed in childhood. She is survived by a son, Scott O’Conner; a sister, Patricia Thomas; and a sister-in-law Joyce Eubanks.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday, January 8, 2024, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am with a service to follow at 11:00 am with Jim Zinn officiating. Burial will follow in Monumental Cemetery.

