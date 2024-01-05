Mon Health Foundation welcomes new Senior Director of Philanthropy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

“With the changes in healthcare, fundraising is more important than ever. Private support from individuals, corporations, foundations; provide the revenue necessary that we need to be able to move forward and expand. It allows us to fund new initiatives, it allows us to provide budget relief, and ultimately sustainability.”

Laura McCall has been appointed the new senior director of philanthropy to the Mon Health Foundation. With over 25 years of fundraising experience, McCall is looking to continue the recent growth of Mon Health using her philanthropic expertise and connections. With new initiatives on the horizon and constant changes within the medical field; having someone with McCall’s experience allows for the rest of the foundation team to extend themselves in other areas.

“I’ve done it all. I’ve worked with the annual fund, major gifts, planned giving. I’ve worked in higher education and healthcare. I’ve travelled the country building relationships; and I’ve cultivated existing ones. We’re excited about diversifying here at Mon Health and with the expansion of the foundation team, it allows Luella Gunter, our executive director, to focus on the day-to-day operations. Which allows me to execute our strategies and spend more time out of the office with our stakeholders.”

Certain philanthropic strategies will be put into use. Some of those strategies include; working to collect funds for near future projects Mon Health looks to offer. Trying to give patients one less thing to worry about as they continue health battles.

“I’m really excited about the caring cottages project that we launched at during the ball of the year in october. The cottages provide a home away from home, to our patients and their families during their medical journey. It provides us the opportunity to extend the walls of the hospital and stay true to our mission of enhancing the patient experience. It is a multi phase project that as we secure dollars, we will build more cottages.”

Although there are many other projects to be optimistic about; it all starts with a vision and those willing to put in the work to turn that vision into a reality.

“Our leadership is committed to a culture of philanthropy. They understand the importance of private support and the impact that has on growth and the pays of that growth. We have a visionary leader in David Goldberg. He has big ideas which attract big dollars; I’m excited about the role that I’m going to play and see how they develop.”

