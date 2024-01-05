Mon Power announces completion of 80-acre solar site

Mon Power announces completion of 80-acre solar site
By Frank Egan
By Frank Egan
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fort Martin Power Station in Maidsville, West Virginia, completed its solar site, celebrating the momentous occasion with the new year.

Officially cutting the ribbon on January 4, 2024, Mon Power announced the new site in a press release Thursday.

The site is the first of five solar sites Mon Power and its sister company Potomac Edison have planned to help bolster and diversify the region’s energy mix.

Public officials and entities that subscribed to receive a large portion of the energy generated at the Fort Martin solar site toured the facility and met with company leadership during the event. View photos on the company’s Flickr page.

Officials say nearly 50,000 solar panels are now generating renewable energy at the approximately 80-acre Fort Martin site, which can produce up to 18.9 megawatts (MW) of solar energy per hour. One MW of solar energy powers a national average of 173 homes, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Mon Power hired more than 100 local union workers, primarily from the Morgantown and Parkersburg areas, to complete the work at the Fort Martin solar site. Additionally, the solar panels, racking systems and supporting electrical equipment were made in the United States.

Jim Myers, President of West Virginia Operations: “We’re proud to have achieved our goal of completing this solar site using local union workers. It is important to have this voluntary option available to customers, as renewable energy is a large economic driver in both attracting new industry to West Virginia and keeping existing companies that now require a portion of their electricity to come from renewable sources.”

To subscribe or find out more about the solar program, Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers in West Virginia can submit their information through the website at firstenergycorp.com/WVSolar or by calling 1-800-505-7283.

