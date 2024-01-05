Official Candidate filing for public office begins soon

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - With primary elections now about four months away, candidates will start filing to officially run for public office this month.

Many consider Candidate Filing to be the beginning of the primary election to come in 2024. The official filing period starts Monday at 8:30 a.m. and candidates have until midnight on Saturday, January 27 to get their applications in.

Some candidates have already filed pre-candidacy papers. The absentee application period began Jan. 1.

Statewide office filings will go through Warner’s office. Candidates for Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Treasurer, Auditor, Commissioner of Agriculture, State Senate, House of Delegates, Supreme Court, Judicial Court, and Family Court will all file with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

Filings can be made in person or by mail, but Warner said the filing needs to be postmarked on or before January 27. Candidates can file at the State Capitol or at one of the regional offices in Clarksburg or in Martinsburg.

Candidates for any county office, including Magistrate, will file with their County Clerk.

All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for election along with half of the 34 state Senate seats. There are also two seats on the state supreme court on the ballot this year.

There are also filing fees associated with each candidate’s filing. Filing fees are equal to 1% of the salary of the position they are applying for.

Secretary Warner is again calling on more people to volunteer their time as poll workers. He’s encouraged West Virginia veterans to partake in the election process by becoming poll workers.

Primary elections in West Virginia will be held Tuesday, May 14. As of December 31, A total of 1,174,769 registered voters are eligible to participate in this year’s elections in West Virginia.

A total of four political parties are recognized in West Virginia: Republican Party, Democratic Party, Mountain Party, and Libertarian Party

More information about the election process can be found at GoVoteWV.com including the 2024 Running For Office Guide.

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.