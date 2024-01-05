Randolph County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a fraudulent check scam around the area.
In a Facebook post made by the department this week, the office warns that a “Detective Fernandez” is calling people about fraudulent checks.
The Sherriff’s Office says they do not have a detective unit, nor is any Detective Fernandez employed by them.
If you get a call like this, police say you should write the phone number down if possible and then report these calls to 911.
