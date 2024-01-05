Respiratory illnesses surge in MOV, tips for disease prevention

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - With respiratory illnesses surging in the Mid-Ohio Valley there are a few ways to take precautions to stop the spread.

According to Dr. Brian Scharfenberg with Memorial Health Systems, Influenza A, Influenza B, RSV, and COVID-19 have been circulating broadly throughout the community recently.

He says that some of the symptoms that are most commonly being seen are a dry cough, headaches, and body aches.

Dr. Scharfenberg also says that diarrhea and vomiting sometimes go along with these illnesses.

Dr. Scharfenberg also adds that unless you have trouble breathing there is no need to be alarmed by these illnesses.

“These illnesses are self-limited; they will typically resolve with just a little bit of time. Manage your symptoms, and of course we’re here, you know, Memorial Healthcare System is here to care for the community. That’s what we’re here for, but we also want to make sure that we’re being good stewards of the resources that we have.”

Dr. Scharfenberg says that if you are experiencing symptoms to expect that you are contagious and avoid contact from other people as best as possible as a precaution.

“If you’re at high risk, it’s probably a good time to maybe avoid public and crowded spaces if you can.”

He also says that if this is not an option for you, that you can certainly wear a surgical mask and cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow to help prevent the spread of germs into the air.

Dr. Scharfenberg also cautions that if you have any symptoms and you are not in distress to refrain from going to the emergency room, unless there is a true medical emergency, stating:

“You know, I certainly don’t want to dissuade people if you’re having a medical emergency, obviously that’s what the emergency department is for, but it’s becoming difficult for our [Emergency Departments] in this area because a lot of people are crowding the waiting rooms of the emergency department because they want a test even though they’re not in distress, they’re not having any difficulty breathing, they’re eating and drinking okay, they’re just concerned because they’re having symptoms, and that’s making it harder for us as an emergency department to get to the people who are having true medical emergencies. I would caution people in the community, if you’re having symptoms, and you’re not in distress, you know, you’re able to breathe okay, and you’re eating and drinking okay, and feeling generally well, but just experiencing, say, flu-like symptoms. The best thing really to do is to seek out your primary care provider. You can certainly use an urgent care [facility]...and really save the emergency department for those people that are having a true medical emergency. "

Dr. Scharfenberg says that he also recommends vaccinations and boosters alongside primary prevention as key steps in preventing the spread of respiratory illnesses.

