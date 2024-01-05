Tips for college students and alumni for job market success

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s a new year, a new beginning, and for some... a new chapter.

As recent and soon-to-be college graduates get ready to put themselves in the job market, they may need a little help in figuring out how to stick out among other job applicants.

According to the Executive Director of Career Services at West Virginia University Parkersburg, Nancy Harris, Career Services is a service offered at WVU-P, and other colleges, that can help students and alumni alike from the beginning of their college career into graduation.

Harris says that Career Services helps students to not only discover their career path, it also helps them develop skills in résumé writing and interview etiquette.

Harris says that being consistent with your work ethic and being truthful on your résumé can help you stand out among other applicants, stating:

“Make sure that your resume highlights your attributes, your important characteristics, and that’s kind of like the first line of your résumé. We call that a summary statement and that’s like the first three sentences of the resume where you sell yourself and that catches the employers eye.”

The résumé is just one part in preparing for the job application process, as Harris explains, being prepared for the interview portion of the process also has its share of importance, saying that it is best to plan a week ahead of your interview, especially if it is in an area that you are not familiar with.

“Know where you’re going. It’s important if you’ve not been to a city or a town, and you have to find a place to park, and where the parking is available. Arrive at your interview early so that way if there’s road construction, or an accident, or a weather issue, you’re not going to miss your interview.”

Harris also says that it is beneficial to think ahead to some of the potential questions that may be asked, along with your answers to some of the most common questions used in interviews.

Harris says that the Career Services at WVU-P also provide opportunities and events for students and alumni to come to campus and prepare for their job-seeking journey.

One of these events at WVU-P will involve holding mock interviews on April 10 to help better prepare students and alumni with job searches and perfect their interview skills.

“...we’re going to bring in local employers who will interview students in our specific programs of their study. Say, we have somebody that’s studying accounting, we’ll have some accountants come in and they’ll do a mock interview with them. Then our students get a real feel without being there for the real interview,” she explains.

Harris also says that the college will also be hosting dedicated job fairs, the first of which will be a Banking Career Day, while the second one will be for manufacturing.

Dedicated monitors have also been placed throughout the college that are updated every day with new jobs and information for students and alumni. This is also supplemented with a bi-weekly newsletter that lists job openings for students as well as a list of resources that they can use to better their chances in a job search.

