Woman charged after attempting to close car window on officer’s arm

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Grafton woman is being charged with battery as well as assault on an officer after she attempted to close a car window while a police officer was reaching through it during a traffic stop.

On January 4, 2024, police were dispatched to an ongoing traffic stop to provide assistance and assess whether or not a K-9 Unit was required.

Police made contact with the driver, and noted the car lacked an inspection sticker. After informing the driver that the car would be towed and getting the driver’s preferred towing company, the officer returned to their cruiser to make contact with Headquarters.

Court documents say it was at this time, after the officer returned to his car, that the passenger, local woman Nicole Morrison, began shouting obscenities. In the officer’s own words she was “repeatedly screaming “F---” about everything she could”.

The officer walked back to the passenger side of the car to warn Morrison that she could be charged with “disorderly conduct”.

Two more warnings were issued in quick succession as Morrison continued cursing and police tried to deescalate the situation, police say.

According to the criminal complaint, it was at this time that police began forcefully removing Morrison from the passenger side of the car, prompting her to close and lock the door.

Police then attempted to reach through the open window to open the door from the inside, to which Morrison attempted to close the window.

Court documents list these actions as obstruction and battery on an officer, respectively.

The officer then informed Morrison that if she did not allow him into the vehicle he would break the window.

Allegedly, when the officer broke the car window, Morrison then unlocked the door and claimed she would hit the officer.

Police say when she approached the officer he deployed his pepper spray into her face.

Morrison “jumped” back into the truck, and the officer “pulled his firearm from his holster due to a fear for his life”.

Morrison said she was only trying to get her dog out of the car, court documents say.

The officer holstered his firearm and three police officers removed her and the dog from the car.

Nicole Morrison is being held at TVRJ on a bond of $2,600.

