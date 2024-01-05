Woman dead in shooting; suspect in custody

(MGN)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A shooting last night near Princeton has left a woman dead and a man arrested.

Few details are available at this point, but the West Viriginia State Police Princeton Attachment has confirmed the death of a woman in the shooting and a suspect was apprehended in Fayette County but has been returned to Mercer County for an arraignment some time this morning.

The shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. near the Lily Grove Community in the 100 block of Gardener Loop.

The investigation is ongoing and WVVA will follow the story and have more details when they are available.

Copyright 2024 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monongah Dairy Kone raising money for young woman killed in fatal car wreck
Monongah Dairy Kone raising money for young woman killed in fatal car wreck
Fatal Accident
Death toll now at two in fatal I-79 wreck in Monongalia County
West Virginia man charged after allegedly shooting dog
West Virginia man charged after allegedly shooting dog
Structure fire
Two transported with burns in Doddridge country structure fire
Police Lights
WVSP announces sobriety checkpoint for Marion County

Latest News

Joe Manchin enters room
Joe Manchin enters final year in the U.S. Senate
Marion County Democrats reflect on Joe Manchin as he enters his final year in the U.S. Senate
MORGANTOWN
MORGANTOWN - clipped version
As recent and soon-to-be college graduates get ready to put themselves in the job market, they...
Tips for college students and alumni for job market success