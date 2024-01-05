Woman dead in shooting; suspect in custody

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A shooting last night near Princeton has left a woman dead and a man arrested.

Few details are available at this point, but the West Viriginia State Police Princeton Attachment has confirmed the death of a woman in the shooting and a suspect was apprehended in Fayette County but has been returned to Mercer County for an arraignment some time this morning.

The shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. near the Lily Grove Community in the 100 block of Gardener Loop.

The investigation is ongoing and WVVA will follow the story and have more details when they are available.

