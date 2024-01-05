WVU Medicine announces potential breakthrough in Alzheimer’s treatment

By Frank Egan
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University’s Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute has announced a potential breakthrough in Alzheimer’s treatment this week.

The research was featured in the latest edition of the New England Journal Of Medicine.

In it, the study shows how antibody therapies can reduce what are called “amyloid - beta plaques” to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s.

Three patients with mild Alzheimer’s Disease received six monthly infusions of antibody treatment.

After the 6th months, WVU Medicine officials note a major reduction in those beta plaques, they say in a release.

Officials say that the next phase of their clinical trials will focus on how to keep improving this process for patients.

