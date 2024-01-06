FIRST ALERT: Rain in the lowlands, snow & ice in the mountains

Tracking rain and snow today and more snow showers tomorrow
Winter alerts in effect for NCWV as of January 6, 2024.
Winter alerts in effect for NCWV as of January 6, 2024.
By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A winter system is lifting into West Virginia this morning, bringing rain and snow into our region.

In the lowlands, precipitation will start as snow flurries and a wintry mix, which may cause some icing this morning, but it starts turning into a steady rain by midday, as temperatures get well above freezing.

The western half of the mountain counties will see a wintry mix and snow throughout the morning and afternoon hours, as temperatures will stay close to freezing. The eastern half of the mountain counties, meanwhile, will mostly see snow throughout the morning and afternoon hours.

It’s not until about 3 to 4 PM that the rain and snow move out of our region. By that time, rainfall totals will be around 0.25″ to 0.5″ in the lowlands, while the mountain counties could see well over 3″ of snow (with some areas seeing up to 6″) and about 0.1″ of ice. This means slick roads are likely, so the National Weather Service has our region under various winter alerts until between 10 PM tonight and 1 AM tomorrow, and our First Alert Weather Day will be in effect until the early evening hours tonight.

Then as we head into Sunday, expect more snow showers in the mountains, which may add a couple of inches of snow accumulation to the mountain counties and lead to a few more slick spots. The lowlands, meanwhile, will see trace amounts of accumulation. The snow ends tomorrow night.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

