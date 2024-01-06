One adult, four children die in house fire

FWFD responded to a house on McCormick Avenue late Saturday afternoon
By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARDY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five people, including four children, have died because of a fire in Hardy County early this morning.

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office stated in a release, that Hardy County 911 received a call around 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning for a house fire near the community of Mathias.

One adult and four children perished in the fire. The ages of the children range from one to five years old. The adult is a 28-year-old male.

Officials said one person was able to escape the fire and has been taken to the hospital.

The victims are being transported to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.

Officials said the cause of the fire will be ruled undetermined due to the severe amount of damage to the house. No smoke alarms were found among the debris.

