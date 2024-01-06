Ukrainian soldier visits America for the first time in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the community welcomed a Ukrainian soldier to America as the fight for their full independence continues. Ariah Ben-Yehudah is originally an Israeli soldier. But his love for democracy called him to Ukraine and join their military. As the United States is officially ending aid to Ukraine, someone at the center of a conflict that seems worlds away made a stop right here in North Central West Virginia.

“I like the quietness that’s in Morgantown,” said Ariah Ben-Yehudah.

“The friendliness and happiness. I’m not a big fan of places like New York where it’s overcrowded and this has been a pleasant surprise.”

Ariah has been fighting in the Ukraine struggle for full independence the last two years. Local resident and musician Michael Ginsberg had been in contact with Ariah throughout the war. Him and others wanted to show him how much respect those in America have for his service.

“I initially came to America to meet Mike and other people that helped my unit,” Ben-Yehudah said.

“They have been a great help financially in buying medical equipment and for saving lives in Ukraine.”

“So I met him about a year and a half ago on Twitter,” said Ginsberg.

“I used to live in Israel and I’m friends with people that live there now and he used to live in Israel also. I noticed there was an Israel soldier living in Ukraine and I thought it was really interesting so we started talking and we became quick friends.”

Ginsberg was joined by many in the Ukrainian community in North Central West Virginia to give Ariah a welcome to America party.

Ariah has been at the forefront of a conflict most Americans have only seen on the nightly news. He has earned many medals for combat service including ones awarded by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I was on the phone speaking with him,” said Ginsberg.

“He said they were in a basement with no electricity and no firewood and there was no way to make coffee. They were freezing and I really felt for him because he didn’t have to be there. He was there by his choice helping people in that situation.”

Ariah is truly fearful about the future of the war. He will return to the battlefield very soon and he feels it’s a matter of time before American soldiers will join him.

“There is a big question mark with our future in Ukraine,” he said.

“Because without arms, planes, and helicopters it’s very hard to push back the Russians. In the future, unfortunately, American boots will have to go on the ground if Russia is not stopped now.”

