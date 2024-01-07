Fairmont yoga studio teaches kitten themed class

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many cat lovers enjoy spending rainy weekends at home with their fury companion, but in Fairmont they are taking it one step further. Instructor Erin Hager introduced this to the studio and says it’s becoming popular in the area.

“Kitten Yoga is an opportunity for kittens to come and join us for really a beginners and slow-paced yoga class. I’m not so sure what people take home from it but the people that come really seem to enjoy the class. They enjoy interacting with the kittens.”

Main Street Yoga in Fairmont has been offering this class for about a year. The Marion County Humane Society partnered with them to create a new style of the therapeutic exercise.

“They are adoptable kittens and this just gives them an opportunity to get out and play with each other,” Hager said.

“They socialize with humans and then we also give a donation to the Humane Society for all the work that they do with the animals and the community.”

This experiment has slowly been gaining popularity as the months go on.

“We have a few people that come back every time but mostly it’s new people in the studio,” Hager said.

“It’s a great opportunity to also introduce people to yoga and the benefits of yoga.”

The great thing about this class is that you can, of course, choose to do yoga. But you could also just come for the cuddles.

“Yoga is completely optional,” Hager said.

“This class is definitely more about the kittens and diffidently interacting with them so if your a cat lover or an animal lover it’s a great way to spend an hour of your time.”

