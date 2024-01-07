Gordon E. “Gene” Snopps

Gordon E. “Gene” Snopps
Gordon E. “Gene” Snopps(Picasa | Gordon E. “Gene” Snopps)
By Master Control
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gordon E. “Gene” Snopps, 69, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at the United Hospital Center.He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on September 16, 1954, a son of the late Rupert B. and Jo Ann Tanner Snopps.Gene was married on July 16, 1988, to his wife of 35 years, Kimberly Jo Williams Snopps, who resides at their home in Bridgeport.He is also survived by his daughter, Melanie N. Simon and husband Herb of Nutter Fort; his granddaughter, Reese M. Simon; brother, Donald B. Snopps and wife Alice of Meadowbrook;  two nephews, Donald B. Snopps II, and Chad Messenger; two sisters-in-law, Robin Messenger and Kelly McDonough; and great nephews, Dylan, Evan, and Kyle.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Warren Snopps.Gene was a graduate of Washington Irving High School, Class of 1972, and retired after nearly 30 years of service as a mechanic for Coca Cola.  Gene had great enjoyment riding his Harley, loved working on cars and trucks, and liked mowing grass. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He loved his dogs and above all loved his family and will be sadly missed.In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Gene’s memory to the Humane Society of Harrison County, 2450 Saltwell Rd, Shinnston, WV 26431.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, with Pastor Sherman Goodwin presiding.  Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia man charged after allegedly shooting dog
West Virginia man charged after allegedly shooting dog
Woman charged after attempting to close car window on officer’s arm
Woman charged after attempting to close car window on officer’s arm
WINTER ALERTS
FIRST ALERT: Rain, snow, and ice coming to NCWV this weekend
Cory Callen
UPDATE: Victim identified in Mercer County shooting death; shooter in custody
A gavel
Harrison County Grand Jury returns 53 indictments for January 2024

Latest News

Anna Marie Huffman Swisher
Anna Marie Huffman Swisher
Therian David Slaughter
Loretta “Peggy” Pearl O’Connor
JoAnn Ruth Lough
JoAnn Ruth Lough
Mary Lou Hickman Riggs
Mary Lou Hickman Riggs