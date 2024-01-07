BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gordon E. “Gene” Snopps, 69, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at the United Hospital Center.He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on September 16, 1954, a son of the late Rupert B. and Jo Ann Tanner Snopps.Gene was married on July 16, 1988, to his wife of 35 years, Kimberly Jo Williams Snopps, who resides at their home in Bridgeport.He is also survived by his daughter, Melanie N. Simon and husband Herb of Nutter Fort; his granddaughter, Reese M. Simon; brother, Donald B. Snopps and wife Alice of Meadowbrook; two nephews, Donald B. Snopps II, and Chad Messenger; two sisters-in-law, Robin Messenger and Kelly McDonough; and great nephews, Dylan, Evan, and Kyle.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Warren Snopps.Gene was a graduate of Washington Irving High School, Class of 1972, and retired after nearly 30 years of service as a mechanic for Coca Cola. Gene had great enjoyment riding his Harley, loved working on cars and trucks, and liked mowing grass. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He loved his dogs and above all loved his family and will be sadly missed.In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Gene’s memory to the Humane Society of Harrison County, 2450 Saltwell Rd, Shinnston, WV 26431.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, with Pastor Sherman Goodwin presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

