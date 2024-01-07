Lewis County Sheriff’s Department warning about Frontier scam

Scam Alert
Scam Alert(MGN)
By Celeste Gessner
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is urging locals to be mindful about an ongoing frontier scam.

According to a Facebook post from the department, people are getting calls from a caller ID saying frontier.

Officers say the person on the phone says they need to do an update on your router manually and remotely.

Police are warning residents to keep their router information private.

Authorities say the best way to protect yourself from this scam is to either hang up the phone or tell them to send a technician in person.

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged after attempting to close car window on officer’s arm
Woman charged after attempting to close car window on officer’s arm
Mon Power announces completion of 80-acre solar site
Mon Power announces completion of 80-acre solar site
Winter alerts in effect for NCWV as of January 6, 2024.
FIRST ALERT: Rain in the lowlands, snow & ice in the mountains
Annual Inspection Leads to Temporary Closure of the West Virginia State Wildlife Center in...
Annual Inspection Leads to Temporary Closure of the West Virginia State Wildlife Center in Upshur County
WINTER ALERTS
FIRST ALERT: Rain, snow, and ice coming to NCWV this weekend

Latest News

Kittens providing new ways to practice yoga.
Fairmont yoga studio teaches kitten themed class
Fairmont Yoga Studio Introduces Kitten Yoga
Marshall nominated Moss for College Football HOF
Randy Moss makes another Hall of Fame
Winter snow and rain bring increase in accidents, says Tazewell Co. 911
Winter snow and rain bring increase in accidents, says Tazewell Co. 911