Lewis County Sheriff’s Department warning about Frontier scam

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is urging locals to be mindful about an ongoing frontier scam.

According to a Facebook post from the department, people are getting calls from a caller ID saying frontier.

Officers say the person on the phone says they need to do an update on your router manually and remotely.

Police are warning residents to keep their router information private.

Authorities say the best way to protect yourself from this scam is to either hang up the phone or tell them to send a technician in person.

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.