Monongalia EMS workers petitioning to unionize

By Celeste Gessner
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Morgantown, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia Emergency Medical Services submitted a petition to unionize earlier this week, according to the website of the National Labor Relations Board.

The NLRB’S website reports the petition was filed on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 with the with the Region 06 office of the NLRB in Pittsburgh.

The workers will be represented by the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics (IAEP) as well as the National Association of Government Employees (NAGE).

The petition represents a total of 100 Monongalia EMS employees including all full-time, part-time, per diem and casual EMTs, paramedics and dispatchers.

No further information has been released at this time.

