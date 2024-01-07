More Chances for Rain, Freezing Rain, and Snow Tomorrow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures today ended up being too mild for most of us to see snow showers, whereas most of us saw freezing rain or rain here in the lowlands. More chances start tonight across the region, with a very similar story to today. Mountain snow has better chances for most, but across the lowlands expect to see a mix of everything similar to this morning. If we are lucky the lowlands will see a trace to an inch of snow, while the mountain counties can expect to see closer to 2-4 inches. Rain showers and freezing rain looking most likely west of I-79 with the snow happening mainly to the east of I-79. Michael Moranelli has a look at tomorrow and next week in your First Alert Forecast.

