Sen. Manchin announces $689k toward affordable housing in WV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has announced $689,631 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for nine West Virginia housing organizations, including in Fairmont and Morgantown.

According to the press release, this money will help ensure quality and affordable housing for West Virginians all throughout the state.

You can see a full list of organizations receiving and the amount below:

$118,461 – Housing Authority of Mingo County

$110,408 – Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority

$102,564 – The Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority

$100,842 – Wheeling Housing Authority

$94,329 – Apple Tree Gardens Apartments, Jefferson County

$53,846 – Randolph County Housing Authority

$52,500 – Benwood McMechen Housing Authority, Marshall County

$50,463 – Parkersburg Housing Authority

A majority of the provided funds will go towards HUD’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program to help support families who rely on welfare and will assist paying childcare, employment counseling, and homeownership education.

In addition, $6,218 dollars will go towards HUD’s Homeless Foster Youth to Independence Initiative in Fairmont and Morgantown, which assists those who have or are about to leave foster care and are at risk of homelessness.

