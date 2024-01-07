Sen. Manchin announces $689k toward affordable housing in WV

Joe Manchin speaking with 5 News
Joe Manchin speaking with 5 News(WDTV)
By Celeste Gessner
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has announced $689,631 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for nine West Virginia housing organizations, including in Fairmont and Morgantown.

According to the press release, this money will help ensure quality and affordable housing for West Virginians all throughout the state.

You can see a full list of organizations receiving and the amount below:

  • $118,461 – Housing Authority of Mingo County
  • $110,408 – Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority
  • $102,564 – The Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority
  • $100,842 – Wheeling Housing Authority
  • $94,329 – Apple Tree Gardens Apartments, Jefferson County
  • $53,846 – Randolph County Housing Authority
  • $52,500 – Benwood McMechen Housing Authority, Marshall County
  • $50,463 – Parkersburg Housing Authority

A majority of the provided funds will go towards HUD’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program to help support families who rely on welfare and will assist paying childcare, employment counseling, and homeownership education.

In addition, $6,218 dollars will go towards HUD’s Homeless Foster Youth to Independence Initiative in Fairmont and Morgantown, which assists those who have or are about to leave foster care and are at risk of homelessness.

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia man charged after allegedly shooting dog
West Virginia man charged after allegedly shooting dog
Woman charged after attempting to close car window on officer’s arm
Woman charged after attempting to close car window on officer’s arm
WINTER ALERTS
FIRST ALERT: Rain, snow, and ice coming to NCWV this weekend
Cory Callen
UPDATE: Victim identified in Mercer County shooting death; shooter in custody
Mon Power announces completion of 80-acre solar site
Mon Power announces completion of 80-acre solar site

Latest News

Mon. County EMS shares information about levy on November ballot.
Monongalia EMS workers petitioning to unionize
Michael Moranelli's Saturday Evening Forecast | January 6th, 2024
morgantown boys - clipped version
FWFD responded to a house on McCormick Avenue late Saturday afternoon
One adult, four children die in house fire