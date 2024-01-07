BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Virginia Beulah Fortney, 95, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, January 06, 2024, at Tygart Center at Fairmont Campus of Genesis Health Care. She was born in Kingmont on February 06, 1928, a daughter of the late Theodore S. and Myrtie Ellen Arbogast Simmons.She graduated from East Fairmont High School and was a dedicated member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School. She is survived by one son Kenneth Brian Fortney and his wife Charlotte; two daughters Janis Rinehart and her husband Joe and Judith Ellen Hamilton and her husband Bob; six grandchildren Lisa DeRe go and her husband Bruce, Lori Campbell and her husband Stephen, Joey Rinehart and his wife Heather, Stephen Hamilton and his wife Bobbi, Sabre Jenkins and Wade Fortney and his wife Alley; great grandchildren Sydney Nicole Hamilton, Jacob Hamilton, Joshua Fortney, Alex Fortney, Ahsley Fortney, Lindsey Waggamon, Kiristen Campbell, Ashlyn Rinehart, Ian Rinehart, and Mary Rinehart; one great great granddaughter Aubrey Waggaman; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harry Kenneth Fortney on February 06, 1990; one grandson Robert “Brent” Hamilton; six brothers and six sisters.Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Austin Lynch officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.Memories and condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

