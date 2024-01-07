Winter snow and rain bring increase in accidents, says Tazewell Co. 911

Tazewell County 911 gives tips on how you can keep yourself safe on the road.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -Saturday brought cold and wet weather to the Two Virginias. While the snow seems to have held off for much of the area, the danger of winter can still be present in the rain. Tazewell County 911 get an increase in reports of accidents during winter weather conditions like these. Wind, snow, and ice are common ways that a roadway can become unsafe. And even when it’s above freezing, “flash freezes,” sudden drops in temperature, can still occur, causing wet roadways to become icy. In fact, winter weather without snow like here in Mercer and Tazewell County can create an extra danger for drivers who may not be as cautious as they are when they can see the hazards ahead of them.

“Sometimes I think people underestimate the power of water, the power of rain, what it can cause. Once the round is wet, trees will start falling. You do have power poles that will fall as well. You know, I think we tend to think of water a little bit less than ice or snow. Kind of out of sight, out of mind, but there are still plenty of hazards that could come,” says Cpl. Carrie Christian, day supervisor for the Tazewell Co. 911.

If you do find yourself in an accident, Corporal Christian says the first thing you should do is call 911, and, if safe to do so, stay in your vehicle and avoid moving. You may have an injury that you can’t see.

Of course, the best way to stay safe this winter is by preventing the crash in the first place or by preparing for if you do. Christian says to leave earlier to allow more time to get to your destination, make sure your headlights are on, and avoid getting too close to other cars. Consider also packing an emergency preparation kit with extra warm clothing, snacks, and bottled water. And don’t forget to clean the ice off your windshield before you get on the road.

