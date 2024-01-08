3-month-old in serious condition; man arrested on child abuse charges

John Michael Tames is in the South-Central Regional Jail on child abuse resulting in injury...
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 3-month-old baby is fighting for her life and a man is behind bars on child abuse charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jackson County Sheriff said on Monday, “according to medical staff, death is imminent’ for the baby girl.

Officials say the baby is suffering from several skeletal and cranial fractures, a brain bleed, and bilateral retinal hemorrhaging.

John Michael Tames, 24, of Ripley, has been arrested in connection with the 3-month-old’s injuries.

The baby was found in cardiac arrest by members of the Ripley Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 5 at a home along Ocheltree Road in Ripley.

Officials say emergency workers temporarily resuscitated the infant prior to the child again going into cardiac arrest. The baby was taken to the Jackson General Hospital, then transferred to Ruby Memorial hospital.

According to a criminal complaint, Tames confessed to causing the injuries to the 3-month-old.

Tames is in the South-Central Regional Jail on charges of child abuse resulting in injury.

Tames bond was set at $250,000.

The 3-month-old is currently receiving care at a hospital in Morgantown.

Medical providers said the child’s injuries ‘could have only been caused by severe child abuse’, the criminal complaint states.

Further information has not been released.

