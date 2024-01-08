Bonnie Jean Masters, 91, of Fairmont passed away January 8, 2024, at United Health Center. She was born August 07, 1932, to her parents, Joseph and Lillian Keener. She was a homemaker who loved crocheting quilts, loved to paint and do crafts and was an avid fisher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Masters, Jr. and a brother Jimmy Keener. She is survived by her four sons, Ralph Masters, lll. and wife Ann, Jimmy Masters, David Masters all of Fairmont and Richard Masters and wife Maria of Florida; grandchildren, Alma Santos (Joseph), Shawn Masters (Amanda), Ralph Masters, David Masters, Yuvonne (Daniel), Bonnie Efaw, Jason Masters (Robin) and Derick Masters (Victoria); and eight great-grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, January 12, 2024, from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm with a service to follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Roger Thawley officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.