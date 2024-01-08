Citizen’s Police Academy 2024 Starting in March

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City’s Police Academy is currently taking applications for those wishing to be part of the 2024 class.

This year’s academy begins Wednesday, March 6. It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on that Wednesday and every Wednesday until May 1.

Who do those attending get as part of the free academy?

Individuals will learn about law enforcement from experts in the criminal justice process, domestic violence, traffic collision investigations, DUI arrests, and K9 operations.

Those taking part will gain valuable skills as a result of lessons in defensive tactics, firearm safety, and CPR and First Aid.

Upon graduation, individuals will learn about multiple opportunities they have to serve the community as part of the long-time Volunteers in Police Organization (VIPS).

To register, scan the QR Code located on the left side of this page.

Applicants should be 21 years of age and will undergo a background check.

Anyone with questions can email jpetroski@bridgeportwv.gov.

