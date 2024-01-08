Days numbered for Interim City Manager Rogers, and he’s fine with it

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport has begun advertising their need for a new city manager.

This evening, at 7 p.m. at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex, Rogers will serve in his city manager capacity for the first meeting of 2024. It is all but a certainty that he will not be in that position for the first meeting of 2025.

While the matter of hiring a new city will not be on tonight’s agenda, or as part of Rogers’ city manager’s report, the city has begun advertising for the position. This time, they are doing the job in-house as opposed to hiring a consultant and there has been interest.

“We’ve received several applications. What are those numbers exactly, I can’t speak on that. The period to apply is open until the end of the month, and we expect see several more applications,” said Rogers. “I will have a more concrete number on the applications in the coming weeks.”

Whoever fills the position will be the fifth manager in the city’s history. Most recently, Brian Newton resigned from the post leading to the need for a new city manager.

Newton replaced Randy Wetmore, who began his duties as city manager on August 19, 2019 and retired April 25, 2022. Wetmore replaced Kim Haws, the current city manager of Morgantown, who had served for nearly 20 years after starting in the late-1990s. Haws replaced the city’s first manager Harold Weiler, who passed away in 2004 at the age of 69.

As for the timeline for a new city manager, that is not set. Officials have said they would like to have a city manager hired early in 2024, but they have also said the process of finding the right individual would be repeated if the first round does not produce a desired candidate.

“You want the right person. Bringing in the wrong person during the current process, if there isn’t a correct fit, is a disservice to the city,” said Rogers. “I know Council will not be settling for a second-best candidate.”

When that time comes, Rogers will be glad to give up the shirt and tie for the colors of the police uniform.

“I’m a police man through and through. When I go back, I’ll go back hopefully knowing I did some good for the city during a time of need,” he said. “I do know I go back knowing more about how this city functions and how our departments and department heads operate. That will be beneficial for me in my police chief position moving ahead.”

As for actual items on the agenda, there are few. In fact, the meeting will likely feature one of the lightest agendas for the entire year.

There are no items of business and only two presentations that will require acknowledgement by the city’s governing body. Rogers said it could be a short meeting, as it also does not feature a work session prior to the regular session.

One of the items under awards and presentations will have a little special meeting. For the first time publicly, a trio of city residents will be recognized with the Marvin and Delores Shelton VIPS (Volunteers in Police Service) Award. Marvin passed away in October of 2022 and Delores passed away in November of the same year.

Both Marvin and Delores Shelton were charter members of Bridgeport CAPS (Citizens Auxiliary Patrol Service) in 2006. CAPS would later become VIPS where both maintained prominent roles until their health no longer allowed it.

VIPS members Mike Williams, Randy Hissam, and Jack Waggamon will be recognized by Council. The trio was recognized earlier at a VIPS banquet.

“We want to spotlight the great work of the individuals who give their time to VIPS,” said Rogers, who actually was tasked by former Chief Jack Clayton to work with Marvin and Delores Shelton and others in getting CAPS off the ground. “The Sheltons were both instrumental in seeing that their city was taken care of in manners that took stress of the department and served the community at the same time. This honor in their name embodies service to the community.”

Rogers said VIPS members put in countless hours. They often help with traffic control, attend sporting events, and handle office duties among others out of the glare of the spotlight.

“We truly appreciate them,” said Rogers.

The city also appreciates the long-time employees that have served the municipality. As part of the appreciation, Brandon Marshall, a member of the Bridgeport Fire Department, will receive his 10-year service award.

He was sworn in back in 2014. Former Mayor Robert “Bob” Greer did the honors.

The meeting will also include a report from Rogers and Mayor Andy Lang. There will be a public forum near the start of the meeting for anyone wishing to address the city’s governing body. The meeting is open to the public.

