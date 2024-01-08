DOT announces temporary lane closure in Elkins

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced a temporary lane closure in Elkins starting on January 8th.

The closure will be on Davis Avenue between Second and Third Streets.

An Elkins City official notes that this closure will be made to protect motorists and pedestrians because contractors will be using a large boom lift to replace a “Cornice” on the Tygart Hotel.

A Cornice is the top decorative piece used to crown a wall.

Both lanes on Davis Avenue will be closed from Monday to Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The work is expected to be completed in about 3 weeks, depending on weather and other factors.

