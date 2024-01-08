DOT announces temporary lane closure in Tucker County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced a temporary lane closure in Tucker County.

On Monday, County Route 17, Smokey Hollow Road, will be closed.

The closure starts about a Mile And A Half Up The Road from the intersection of Route 17 and West Virginia 72 near Parsons, so that construction work can be done on Corridor H.

All vehicles will need to take an alternate route; with a release from the Department Of Transportation suggesting to take West Virginia 72 To W-V 38 Near St. George, and then onto County Route 21 (Clover Run Road).

No estimated date was given for the project’s completion.

