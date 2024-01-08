Federal Grant to address Monongalia County sexual assault kit backlog

Content Warning: The details of this article include discussion of sexual assault and related crimes.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia Prosecutor’s Office will become the statewide clearinghouse for previously unsubmitted sexual assault kits.

A grant from the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative will completely fund the services of retired Morgantown Police Department Detective Lawrence Halsey.

The grant is from the Bureau of Justice’s National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative through the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services.

In 2020, the West Virginia Legislature passed a bill requiring the speedy testing and collection of sexual assault kits after a 2015 initiative to start testing the state’s nearly 2,400 shelved rape kits.

According to Endthebacklog.org, when someone is sexually assaulted in the United States, they may choose to undergo a forensic medical examination that can last between four and six hours to collect any evidence that may have been left behind during the assault. This evidence is then preserved in a sexual assault evidence kit, commonly referred to as a rape kit.

They say if a survivor chooses to report the rape to the police, the DNA evidence in the rape kit can be one very powerful tool to bring a perpetrator to justice.

Despite this, officials say it is estimated that hundreds of thousands of rape kits sit untested in police department and crime lab storage facilities across the country in what is referred to as the “rape kit backlog” or the “untested rape kit backlog.”

Officials at Endthebacklog.org say the backlog of kits “represents the failure of the criminal justice system to take sexual assault seriously, prioritize the testing of rape kits, protect survivors, and hold offenders accountable”.

According to the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI), the organization responsible for the Federal Grant, The West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services (WVDJCS) received $1.17 million in funding to create a coordinated community response to reduce the number of unsubmitted sexual assault kits (SAKs) in 2015.

The SAKI also says the WVDJCS received an additional $1 million grant in 2016 and another in 2018, followed by $252,860 in SAKI funding in 2020 to continue work from previous SAKI-funding years.

The SAKI claims the money has since been used to achieve several goals in WV including, but not limited to:

Completed a massive statewide inventory in 2018 of the unsubmitted SAKs in the possession of West Virginia’s almost 600 law enforcement jurisdictions in 55 counties across the state. In 2021, the last of the SAKs were tested and DNA results were uploaded to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). To date, project results are as follows: 2,460 kits identified, inventoried, and tested; 961 DNA profiles identified and entered into CODIS; 355 database hits; and 27 states had hits (i.e., matches) to profiles associated with the initiative.

Worked with West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Criminal Investigations Bureau to improve evidence tracking, lawfully owed DNA collection, and digital ViCAP entry processes.

The Sexual Assault Victim’s Bill of Rights was established in WV per Senate Bill 72 in the 2019 legislative session, allowing victims the right to have their SAKs tested and the right to know the results of that testing (through appropriate channels).

On February 18, 2020, House Bill 4476 was signed into law—establishing direct submission of SAKs from the medical facility where collection occurred to the WV State Police Forensic Laboratory for testing. This law will expedite the testing process and eliminate unnecessary transportation of SAKs from the hospital, to law enforcement to the laboratory. The new law will also ensure that the laboratory receives all eligible SAKs for testing.

To read the full list, click here.

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.