FIRST ALERT: Strong winds & heavy rain on Tuesday turns to light snow on Wednesday

Monday is a well-needed break between systems!
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday! Today we get a well-needed break from precipitation as high pressure takes hold, keeping temperatures seasonably cool. Heading into the overnight, winds pick up ahead of a strong low-pressure system that eventually spreads rain across NCWV by early morning Tuesday. At its onset, precip may begin as snow or freezing rain in the mountains before transitioning to all rain by the late morning. Be cautious of roads that look wet, as they may be covered in a thin sheet of ice. Periods of heavy rain continue throughout Tuesday as winds gust as high as 40-55mph in the lowlands and 50-60mph in the mountains. Higher elevations should be aware of potential minor flooding as rain washes away any snow depth from this weekend. By around midnight into Wednesday, we shift into the back-end of the system, changing remaining precip over to snow. Winds continue to gust at about 30-40mph as light snow continues in the mountains through Wednesday afternoon. By the time snow ends Wednesday evening, accumulations will be around 2-4″ in the highest elevations, down to a dusting in the lowlands. Another brief reprieve from wacky weather ensues on Thursday before the next system begins the weekend.

