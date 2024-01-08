Michael “Mike” David Huffman, 49, a resident of Valley Bend passed from this life Monday, January 8, 2024, at Davis Medical Center following a brief battle with cancer. Mike was born Saturday, November 16, 1974, in Elkins, a son of Paul David Huffman and the late Mary Margaret “Peggy” Yokum Huffman. On November 11, 2000, he was married to the former Penelope “Penny” Wilmoth, who survives. The had celebrated twenty-three years of marriage. Also left to cherish Mike’s memory is his daughter, Shalynn Dawn Burge of Huntington, his sister, Patricia Haddix and husband, Greg, three grandchildren, Alayna Shrader, Bryce Burge, Adalyn Reign Burge, his mother-in-law, Barbara S. Wilmoth of Belington, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Preceding Michael in death besides his mother was his sister, Sarah Ann Serrett. Mike was a graduate of Tygarts Valley High School with the class of 1993. From 1994 until 1996, he served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Boise, ID mission. He had worked as the area manager for Stroehmann Bread from 1997 until its closing in 2011. He was working at AHF Products as a Kiln Technician at the time of his death. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cooking. He was a craftsman and had remodeled his home with solid hickory floors. He loved his family and his grandchildren were his world. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. A visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home on Friday, January 12, 2024, from 11am until 1pm, the funeral hour. Interment will follow in Brick Church Cemetery at Huttonsville. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Michael “Mike” David Huffman. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

