Mon County stabbing: man charged with malicious assault

MONONGALIA, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged with malicious assault after allegedly stabbing a man in Morgantown.

On January 4, 2024, police spoke to a man who claimed he was the victim of a stabbing outside of a Bartlett House Annex in Morgantown.

The Bartlett House is a nonprofit that seeks to break the cycle of homelessness by offering people who do not have the finances to provide for themselves shelter, food, and medical attention.

Court documents say police identified the suspect as Timothy Deal, a man who lives nearby. When police interviewed Deal, they showed him a photo of the victim, and he claimed he knew him, but had no recollection of the event.

Police saw video footage of the stabbing and positively identified Deal as the man who attacked the victim, they even say he was still wearing the same clothes as he was at the time of the incident.

In the video, “Deal can be seen coming at the victim with a large blade,” police reports say, “while the victim is backing up toward a corner”.

Allegedly the footage showed Deal slashing and stabbing as the victim attempted to block the attacks using a plastic trash can.

Police say the footage ends with Deal walking away while the victim limps out of the corner with blood pooling around his leg.

The victim then called 911 and was transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

Timothy Deal is being held at NCRJ on a bond of $50,000.

