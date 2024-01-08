Morgantown City Council considers Private Outdoor Designated Area ordinance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown City Council is considering an ordinance that establishes PODAs, or “private outdoor designated areas” within city limits.

According to the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration, a PODA is a “public property that has become a legally demarcated area established by a municipal ordinance... for the consumption of liquor, wine, nonintoxicating beer, and nonintoxicating craft beer”.

In response to the passing of Senate Bill 534 by the West Virginia Legislature, an ordinance that establishes the boundary lines of the Downtown/Wharf Private Outdoor Designated Area (PODA) was passed unanimously by Morgantown City Council.

Officials say the ordinance would allow for alcoholic beverages (beer and wine) to be served outdoors at permitted locations within the PODA zones, similar to other locations in the Mountain State, on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The PODA would encompass the majority of the Wharf District up past Don Knotts Boulevard, with a boundary located just past the intersection with Dorsey Avenue, as well as the majority of Downtown Morgantown.

Any business located in downtown Morgantown or the Wharf District will be required to apply for a city PODA permit, which would be approved by a committee that includes representatives from Main Street Morgantown, Morgantown City Council, and business owners who operate in the PODA zone.

They would also have to be compliant with the state alcohol control board.

If a business is approved to have a PODA permit, they will only be allowed to serve alcohol in their designated area on Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. Businesses that are approved as part of the Downtown/Wharf District PODA will also be required to account for provisions to avoid littering and public consumption.

Any alcoholic beverages served by the business would need to be held in plastic containers. Anyone with a designated PODA cup would then be allowed to travel around the Downtown/Wharf District PODA without any concerns from law enforcement officers.

